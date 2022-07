Schwindel went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's win over the Giants.

Schwindel has been playing regularly at first base or as the designated hitter for the Cubs, though he's fallen short of his 2021 mini breakout, when he recorded a .962 OPS and 14 home runs across 64 games toward the end of the year. Through 71 games this season, the 30-year-old has a .654 OPS and eight home runs.