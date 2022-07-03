Schwindel (back) is scheduled to take live batting practice Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
According to Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network, Schwindel performed all baseball activities Sunday, and if his tight back responds well to Tuesday's workout, his next step could be heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 30-year-old may not make it back from the 10-day injured list next week, but he looks on track to be activated before the All-Star break.
