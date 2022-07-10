Schwindel (back) made his third rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Iowa, going 0-for-3 while playing seven innings at first base.

Schwindel has now made two starts at first base and one as a designated hitter over his three-game stint at Iowa, going a collective 1-for-10. He looks as though he'll be back from the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break, though the Cubs may want him to play a full nine-inning game for Iowa prior to his activation. Whenever he returns from the IL, Schwindlel will likely settle back in as the Cubs' everyday first baseman.