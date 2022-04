Schwindel is starting at first base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Schwindel rested Saturday, and the Cubs proceeded to score 21 runs, with fill-in first baseman Alfonso Rivas delivering three hits, a home run and five RBI. Rivas has a 1.182 OPS in limited playing time, while Schwindel is at .664. The latter is still atop the depth chart for the moment, but Rivas could push for more playing time, which would likely curb Schwindel's fantasy appeal.