Schwindel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Even though the Cubs recently demoted one of Schwindel's primary threats for playing time in Alfonso Rivas, Schwindel will take a seat for the third time in four games. Until Schwindel begins to heat up at the plate, manager David Ross could be inclined to rotate a few different players at first base. Patrick Wisdom will move across the diamond to start at first base Wednesday.