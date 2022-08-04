Schwindel is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Before Wednesday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, Schwindel had been in line to sit out against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas. St. Louis will have Mikolas take the hill for the front end of the twin bill, so it's not particularly surprising that Schwindel will end up sitting for the third time in four contests. The 31-year-old looks like he could be falling into more of a part-time role at first base while the Cubs give more work to Patrick Wisdom at first base and free up the hot corner for the likes of Zach McKinstry and David Bote.