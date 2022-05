Schwindel is starting at first base and batting fifth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

The left-handed Alfonso Rivas has seemingly taken over as the Cubs' primary option at first, but he'll sit against southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Schwindel had something of a breakout 2021 with 14 home runs and a .962 OPS across 64 games in Chicago, but his fantasy value will be limited this year if he sticks in the short side of a platoon.