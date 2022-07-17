Schwindel (back) went 3-for-8 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
The games were Schwindel's first in about a month as he missed time due to back tightness. The 30-year-old should regain a prominent role at first base for the Cubs moving forward, though Alfonso Rivas is also in the mix as a left-handed bat. Schwindel now has a .242/.287/.390 slash line with eight home runs and 34 RBI across 64 games this season.
