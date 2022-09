Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Reyes now has 13 home runs this season, with four of those coming since joining the Cubs via waivers earlier this month. The 27-year-old is also batting a solid .276 across 22 games with his new team, and he should continue to see regular playing time as Chicago's DH as long as he keeps producing like this.