Reyes went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

Reyes has now driven in 13 runs across 24 games with the Cubs, and he's batting a solid .277 during that span. He batted just .213 in 70 games with the Guardians, so he's definitely looked like a different player in Chicago. Reyes has reestablished some decent fantasy value due to his strong play and regular role with his new team.