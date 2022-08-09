The Cubs are expected to add Reyes to the 26-man active roster in advance of Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Chicago already seemingly clear a spot on the roster for Reyes by optioning Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa following the Cubs' 6-3 win in the series opener Monday. Patrick Wisdom will likely take over as the regular first baseman in Schwindel's stead, while Reyes should fill the vacancy in the everyday lineup at designated hitter. Though Reyes slashed an uninspiring .213/.254/.350 over 280 plate appearances in the majors this season with the Guardians before being designated for assignment last weekend, he's still just 27 years old and posted OPS marks north of .770 in each of his first four big-league campaigns. The rebuilding Cubs should give Reyes every chance over the final two months of the season to prove he belongs in the team's long-term plans.