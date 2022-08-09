The Cubs activated Reyes, and he'll serve as Chicago's designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

After getting scooped up off waivers from the Guardians on Monday, Reyes was formally added to the 26-man active roster with the Cubs optioning Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. The 27-year-old delivered a disappointing .604 OPS over 280 plate appearances with the Guardians this season, but the Cubs should give him a long look to see if the change of scenery can help him unlock the power production he delivered in past years.