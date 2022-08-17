Reyes went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Reyes made his Chicago debut a week ago, and he now has hits in six straight games to begin his tenure, with a double, a triple and two home runs. The 27-year-old has been productive at the MLB level before, including last year when he launched 30 home runs for Cleveland, so the Cubs may have found something. Reyes should at least continue seeing regular playing time as the team's DH down the stretch, and he's squarely on the fantasy radar if he's hitting like this.