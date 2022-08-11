Reyes is out of the lineup for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds.
Reyes made his debut for Chicago on Tuesday and is 3-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts in his first two games with the team. Nelson Velazquez will bat seventh as the designated hitter against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo.
