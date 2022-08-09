Reyes will make his Cubs debut Tuesday against the Nationals.
Reyes was claimed off waivers from the Guardians on Monday, and he will see his first action with his new squad one day later. He will serve as the designated hitter and hit fifth Tuesday night.
More News
-
Cubs' Franmil Reyes: Expected to join big club Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Franmil Reyes: Claimed by Cubs•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Designated for assignment•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Officially sent to minors•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Likely to be optioned•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Records rare steal•