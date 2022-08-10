Reyes went 1-for-4 with an RBI in a 6-5 loss Tuesday against Washington.
Reyes recorded his first hit as a Cub when he lined a single to right field with two outs in the seventh to tie the game 4-4. He was replaced with a pinch runner following the hit. The 27-year-old hit fifth in the lineup and served as the designated hitter in his first game for Chicago. He's likely to receive a significant amount of playing time down the stretch as the Cubs hope he can find his way and return to the level of his first four seasons when he produced a .828 OPS and 92 homers.
