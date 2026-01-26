The Cubs signed Klobosits to a minor-league contract Monday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Klobosits' lone major-league experience came in 2021 with the Nationals, when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) with a 5:5 K:BB over 11.1 innings. The 30-year-old has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons in independent ball and has touched 98 mph with his fastball while throwing this offseason, per Alexander. Klobosits is likely ticketed for the Triple-A Iowa bullpen to begin the 2026 season.