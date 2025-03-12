Workman will travel with the Cubs for their two-game series against the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, Jesse Friedman of MLB.com reports.

With Nico Hoerner (forearm) not making the trip, Chicago is filling out its infield depth to start the regular season with Workman and Vidal Brujan, along with veteran utility player Jon Berti. Hoerner's eventual return will complicate things, but with Workman joining the Cubs as a Rule 5 draft pick, he may end up sticking around in an MLB bench role unless the team is willing to lose him. The 25-year-old has impressed so far during spring training with a 1.201 OPS, three home runs and 13 RBI across 15 games.