The Cubs recalled Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Hollowell has a 5.24 ERA with a 34:12 K:BB in 22.1 innings across 20 games for Triple-A Iowa in 2025. Since being optioned back down May 12, he has a 6.23 ERA across 13.0 innings. With the 27-year-old returning to the active roster, Chris Flexen was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.