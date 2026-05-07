site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-gavin-hollowell-joins-big-league-bullpen-1001936 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Cubs' Gavin Hollowell: Joins big-league bullpen
•
1 min read
The Cubs recalled Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Hollowell has permitted only two runs with a 15:6 K:BB over his first eight innings at Iowa. He'll give manager Craig Counsell a fresh bullpen arm.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read