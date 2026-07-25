Cubs' Gavin Hollowell: Picks up first save of season

Hollowell was charged with an unearned run in the 10th inning Friday without allowing a hit or a walk, recording his first save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Pirates. He didn't strike out a batter.

The right-hander entered the game with the Cubs having taken a 3-1 lead in the top of the 10th, and while Hollowell couldn't stop the phantom runner from coming around to score, the Bucs didn't get anyone else on base. Jacob Webb had worked the eighth inning and Caleb Thielbar the ninth, but Hollowell could be positioning himself for more high-leverage work -- since rejoining the big-league roster in late June, he's delivered a 0.00 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 8.2 innings.