Cubs' George Kontos: Joining Cubs on minors deal
Kontos agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Kontos spent time with the Pirates, Indians and Yankees last season without much success, finishing with a 4.39 ERA in 26.2 innings while striking out just 12.9 percent of opposing hitters. He reportedly increased his velocity by as much as three mph at Driveline over the offseason, though it would take a major leap for him to be anything other than a low-leverage reliever.
