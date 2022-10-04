Wesneski (3-2) allowed just two runs (one earned) across six innings but took the loss Monday against the Reds. He gave up four hits and a walk, while striking out six.

Wesneski pitched well, but Hunter Greene was better in the 3-1 Cincinnati win. The former looked good in six starts for the Cubs, allowing three earned runs or fewer in each outing, which left him with a 2.18 ERA overall across 33 innings. That should wrap up Wesneski's rookie season, and he's put himself into a strong position to compete for an Opening Day rotation spot in 2023.