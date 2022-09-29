Wesneski (3-1) earned the win against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits with two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Wesneski ran into trouble in the third inning after hitting Kyle Schwarber with a pitch and giving up a single to Rhys Hoskins in the following at-bat. Schwarber would then come in to score on a sacrifice fly from Bryce Harper. Wesneski also gave up back-to-back singles to lead off the fourth and eventually loaded the bases, but was able to pitch his way out of the jam. The 24-year-old right-hander now has three wins in September to only one loss and has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts.