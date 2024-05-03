Wesneski didn't factor into the decision Friday, allowing three hits and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Wesneski was dominant Friday, shutting out the Brewers while matching his career high with eight punchouts. However, the Cubs bullpen couldn't maintain a 1-0 lead as Wesneski was eventually stuck with a no-decision. The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed just one earned run over 10.1 innings in two starts. Overall, Wesneski's 2-0 with a stellar 0.54 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 16.2 innings in a swing role this season. While Justin Steele (hamstring), Kyle Hendricks (back) and Jordan Wicks (forearm) are all nearing returns, Wesneski has certainly made a compelling case to remain in Chicago's rotation.