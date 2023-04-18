Wesneski (1-0) allowed one run on five hits over seven frames Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over Oakland.

Wesneski totaled just six innings of work in a pair of shaky outings to begin the 2023 season. He turned things Monday around against a subpar Athletics lineup. He gave up a run on four hits in the first two innings before cruising through his final five frames, racking up 11 total swinging strikes in the process. Wesneski is now sporting an 11:6 K:BB and a 4.15 ERA this season. He's lined up to face the Dodgers at home this weekend.