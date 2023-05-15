The Cubs optioned Wesneski to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Wesneski was a popular fantasy sleeper this spring, and while he had some good starts with the Cubs, he struggled with consistency in ultimately posting a 5.03 ERA and 28:9 K:BB over 39.1 innings covering eight starts. Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), could potentially take Wesneski's rotation spot later this week, although the Cubs' upcoming schedule gives them the option to go to a four-man rotation for a bit.