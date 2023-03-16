Wesneski is viewed as the favorite to win the final spot in the Cubs' rotation, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Adrian Sampson was considered the favorite for the gig when camp opened, but he's struggled and Wesneski hasn't allowed an earned run over 8.2 Cactus League innings, boasting an 11:2 K:BB along the way. Javier Assad is also a candidate and has pitched well, too, but Mooney writes that "it would be a big surprise" if Wesneski isn't the choice. The righty was excellent down the stretch for the Cubs last season and makes for an intriguing late-round selection in fantasy leagues.