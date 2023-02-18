Wesneski is in contention to break camp as the Cubs' fifth starter, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The spot may be only be a temporary one until Kyle Hendricks returns from his shoulder injury, and there are a long number of other candidates for the role, but it's still encouraging news for those expecting Wesneski to take a big jump this season. After coming over at the deadline in the Scott Effross trade, Wesneski cruised to a 2.18 ERA and 33:7 K:BB in 33 innings in his first taste of the majors. If he does indeed get the chance to take a few turns in the rotation to start the year, it's possible he pitches too well to give up the role.