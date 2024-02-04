Wesneski is likely competing with Javier Assad, Drew Smyly and Jordan Wicks for the fifth spot in the Cubs' rotation to begin the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and newcomer Shota Imanaga should all be locked into rotation spots, which leaves the No. 5 role up for grabs. Wesneski made 34 appearances for the Cubs last year, including 11 starts, and posted a 4.63 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 89.1 innings. He doesn't profile as a particularly exciting fantasy option, though he would have more value if he's starting instead of serving as a long reliever.