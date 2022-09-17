Wesneski allowed just one run on three hits across seven innings but did not factor into the decision in Saturday's game against the Rockies. He had no walks and struck out seven.

Wesneski didn't get the run support he needed for a win in the 3-1 defeat, but he still looked good in his first MLB start. The righty had previously made two relief appearances for the Cubs, allowing three runs across 8.2 innings while striking out 11. The strikeouts have been promising for Wesneski so far, and the 24-year-old is currently penciled in to start again Friday against the Pirates. If he continues to impress, he could be in the mix for a 2023 Opening Day rotation spot on a rebuilding Chicago squad.