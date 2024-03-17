Wesneski may be squeezed off the Cubs' Opening Day roster with Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad both likely to secure roles, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wicks is the current favorite to land the No. 5 spot in the rotation, while Assad will likely shift to a long-relief role. That could push Wesneski off the roster entirely, as it may be more beneficial for his development if he's starting regularly at Triple-A Iowa. The righty could have some fantasy upside if he pushes into Chicago's rotation at some point, though for now, his appeal is limited.