The Cubs selected Wesneski's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.
In a corresponding move, Chicago moved starter Justin Steele (back) to the 15-day injured list. Wesneski looks to be the top candidate to assume Steele's spot in the rotation this weekend against the Giants, assuming Wesneski isn't needed Tuesday against the Reds to serve as a piggyback pitcher behind starter Wade Miley (shoulder), who may be on a limited pitch count in his return from the 60-day IL. A 24-year-old righty whom the Cubs acquired in the Aug. 1 deal that sent reliever Scott Effross to the Yankees, Wesneski generated a 3.92 ERA and 1.16 WHIP while striking out 106 across 110.1 innings between Iowa and the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.