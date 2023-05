Wesneski was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wesneski was a popular fantasy sleeper this spring, and while he had some good starts with the Cubs, he struggled with consistency in ultimately posting a 5.03 ERA and 28:9 K:BB over 39.1 innings covering eight starts. He'll cede his spot in the rotation to Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), who is in line for his season debut later this week.