Wesneski allowed one run on one hit across 3.2 innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Rays. He walked two and struck out four.

Wesneski entered in the fourth inning with starter Justin Steele departing with left forearm tightness. The former had just been recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and last pitched in an MLB game back on May 13, but he looked sharp nonetheless. It's unclear if Steele will have to miss time moving forward, though if he does, Wesneski would be a logical candidate to step into the rotation spot after making eight starts earlier in the year for the Cubs.