Wesneski (2-1) allowed one run on four hits across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Padres. He walked one and struck out three.

Outside of a Manny Machado solo home run in the second inning, Wesneski was in cruise control for his second win of the season. He hasn't fully been able to carry over his success from spring training, as he's still sitting at a 5.24 ERA and has only pitched five or more innings twice in five starts. However, Wesneski has looked pretty sharp in two of his last three outings, and the Cubs figure to have some patience with the promising 25-year-old.