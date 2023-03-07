Wesneski tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three.

Wesneski is now up to 4.2 scoreless innings this spring with seven strikeouts. He looked good in limited action with the Cubs last season, recording a 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 33 strikeouts across 33 innings in six appearances (four starts). The 25-year-old is competing in camp with Javier Assad and Adrian Sampson for the fifth spot in the rotation. Wesneski has certainly helped his cause so far, and he could be a sneaky fantasy option if he's making regular starts this season.