Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wesneski will start Wednesday's game in San Francisco, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wesneski has previously made three starts for the Cubs this season, though none have come since May 8. While he'll be available on four days' rest after having made his last relief appearance Friday, Wesneski probably isn't built up enough to handle a traditional starter's workload. The Cubs are likely to move Wesneski back to the bullpen following Wednesday's game, as he was merely added to the rotation this week to give left-hander Shota Imanaga an extra day of rest between starts.