Wesneski will remain in the Cubs' rotation following the injury to Javier Assad (forearm), Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Wesneski got a spot start Wednesday in San Francisco as the Cubs gave other members of their rotation some extra rest. However, with Assad landing on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Wesneski will stick in the rotation indefinitely. He's tentatively lined up for two starts next week at home against the Phillies and Angels.