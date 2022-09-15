Wesneski isn't scheduled to start any of the Cubs' three weekend games versus the Rockies and looks set to remain in the bullpen, Al Yellon of SBNation.com reports.

The Cubs view the 24-year-old right-hander as a starter over the long haul, but he's made both of his first two big-league appearances as a reliever, piggybacking Wade Miley on both occasions. After striking out eight over five shutout innings against the Reds in his MLB debut Sept. 6, Wesneski took a step back this past Sunday, yielding three earned runs on four hits and one walk over 3.2 innings to take a loss against the Giants. Considering that Miley built up to five innings and 75 pitches in that same game against the Giants, the Cubs will likely have less of a need for Wesneski to piggyback the veteran southpaw in Miley's upcoming start Saturday versus Colorado. As a result, Wesneski's relief appearances could be shorter in length moving forward and won't necessarily come on days that Miley pitches.