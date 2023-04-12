Wesneski did not factor in the decision on Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks over 1.1 innings pitched.

Wesneski struggled in his second start, and the lack of command was visible as he walked four batters in just 1.1 innings. With a high 7.50 ERA and a 2.83 WHIP through six innings, Wesneski's performance has been subpar to begin the campaign. The 25-year-old will look to make adjustments for his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend against the Athletics.