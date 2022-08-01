The Cubs acquired Wesneski from the Yankees on Monday in exchange for right-handed reliever Scott Effross, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Since Effross had emerged as a key late-inning arm in 2022 and has five years of club control remaining, the non-contending Cubs opted to cash him out while his value was at its height in return for Wesneski, who was one of the top arms in the Yankees' farm system. The 2019 sixth-round draft pick has been impressive at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, churning out a 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 83:28 across 89.2 innings. The 24-year-old is expected to report to Triple-A Iowa for his new organization, but it wouldn't be surprising if he makes his MLB debut at some point later in 2022 before getting the chance to audition for a full-time spot in the Cubs rotation next spring.