The Cubs optioned Wesneski to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wesneski was recalled to the majors Wednesday, but his big-league stint will come to an abrupt end with Jameson Taillon (back) returning from the injured list. The 26-year-old pitched four innings and earned the win Wednesday and could work his way back into the majors if he continues finding success at Triple-A.