Wesneski will start Tuesday's road game against the Angels.
As manager David Ross suggested over the weekend would be the case, Wesneski will end up re-entering the rotation as a replacement for Justin Steele (forearm), who was recently moved to the 15-day injured list. When Steele exited just three innings into his most recent start last Wednesday against the Rays, Wesneski came on in long relief and struck out four while allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks. Before making the relief appearance, Wesneski had started in each of his eight prior outings on the season with the Cubs, logging a 5.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB across 39.1 frames.