Wesneski worked in relief of starter Justin Steele in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings while giving up one hit and no walks.

Wesneski had started in each of his final four appearances before the All-Star break, but he looks to have lost his rotation spot to Javier Assad (forearm), who returned from the injured list July 13. The right-hander might have had a case for a more permanent stay in the rotation if he had performed well in his recent run as a starter, but he turned in a 5.59 ERA over those four outings.