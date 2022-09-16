Wesneski will start at home Saturday against the Rockies, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Wesneski's first two big-league appearances have come out of the bullpen, and he's allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11 in 8.2 innings. He'll have the chance to make his first major-league start Saturday since Wade Miley's start will be pushed back to Monday. It's not yet clear whether Wesneski will remain in the rotation following Saturday's outing, but it's possible that the Cubs utilize a six-man rotation if he performs well against the Rockies.