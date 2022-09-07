Wesneski (1-0) earned the victory Tuesday against Cincinnati, striking out eight in five scoreless innings while allowing two hits and walking one in a 9-3 win.

Wesneski retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced, including 11 in a row at one point, and needed just 61 pitches to complete the five frames. He entered the game in the fifth inning with the Cubs losing 3-1 and was the beneficiary of eight runs of support as he finished out the game. Chicago acquired the 24-year-old from the Yankees before the trade deadline and he made five appearances for Triple-A Iowa before Tuesday's promotion. With Justin Steele (back) on the injured list, it wouldn't be a surprise if Wesneski's next appearance comes as a starter.