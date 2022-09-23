Wesneski (2-1) earned the victory Thursday in Pittsburgh, striking out six in 6.1 innings while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks.

Wesneski was highly effective through the first six innings, allowing just a run on four hits -- three of them by Bryan Reynolds -- and even throwing an immaculate inning in the fifth. He allowed a solo homer to Kevin Newman to begin the seventh before retiring his final batter of the evening. Wesneski has thrown at least 6.1 innings and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his two starts this year. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Philadelphia.