Wesneski (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres. He walked one and struck out three.

Wesneski pitched well enough, logging his second straight quality start in the process, but he got no run support in the 3-0 loss. The righty now has a strong 1.59 ERA overall, though it remains to be seen if he'll stick in the rotation moving forward. Justin Steele (hamstring) just returned from the injured list Monday, and Kyle Hendricks (back) could return in the near future, possibly as soon as May 17 following a rehab start over the weekend. For now, Wesneski is slated to start again Tuesday against Atlanta, but he may shift to a long-relief role after that.