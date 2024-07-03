Wesneski (2-5) took the loss Tuesday versus the Phillies, giving up five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Wesneski struggled heavily in what was just his second start since May 8, as his five runs allowed set a new season-high for the 26-year-old righty. Three of those runs came courtesy of Trea Turner, who hit a pair of home runs in the third and fifth frames. Wesneski has now surrendered eight earned runs in nine innings since returning to the Cubs' rotation. He's lined up to face the Angels on Sunday, and any starts beyond that point will likely depend on whether Javier Assad (forearm) is able to return from the IL.